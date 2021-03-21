Bennington continues to work on land swap for armory

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Bennington, Vermont is continuing work on a plan to swap a parcel of land for a nearly 100-year-old National Guard armory.

The National Guard is hoping to build a new readiness center and state permits are being sought for a center that would be built on a nearly 23-acre town-owned property on Bowen Road.

The Bennington Banner reports that after years of negotiation, a proposed contract for the exchange of property was announced last year.

Town Manager Stuart Hurd says funding for the new guard center is expected next year.

The 20,500-square foot armory, which was constructed in 1924, had been eyed by the town for various uses over the years, such as town office space. The structure has two floors, a full basement and includes maple flooring, a stage and a basketball court.

It has also undergone extensive renovations and remediation of lead dust from a former shooting range in the basement.

