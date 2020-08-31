Bennington BLM mural finished despite protests, 4 arrests

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — At least four people are facing charges after protests during the painting of a Black Lives Matter mural on a street in the town of Bennington.
The Bennington Banner reports a number of protesters stood in the way during the three-hour painting of the mural on Sunday. Other people who supported the mural joined hands around the volunteer painters.
About 250 people attended the event.
The Black Lives Matter phrase had been marked off in front of the town offices so volunteers could apply the paint. Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette said police would be issuing a release about the arrests.
