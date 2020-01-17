Ben & Jerry’s launches bingeworthy new flavor with Netflix

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Hometown heroes Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream announced their latest flavor, Netflix & Chill’d in collaboration with the media giant.

Styled a “Netflix Original”—alongside favorites like “Stranger Things,” “The Crown,” and “Orange Is the New Black”—Netflix & Chill’d is a frozen concoction of peanut butter ice cream, pretzels, and brownies.

Meant to satisfy both salty and sweet cravings so viewers can share the experience, the first “Netflix Original Flavor” will also be available in a dairy-free “frozen dessert” option. Neither version is available in stores yet.

The ice cream makers also just released another new flavor, Nutty Caramel Swirl: nougat ice cream with peanuts, fudge, and salted caramel.

“Netflix and chill” is millennial slang for making love as Netflix plays in the background.