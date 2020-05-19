Breaking News
Belmont Stakes to be run on June 20

Belmont Stakes to be run on June 20

FILE – In this June 8, 2019, file photo, Sir Winston (7), with jockey Joel Rosario up, crosses the finish line to win the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes horse race in Elmont, N.Y. New York will allow horse racing tracks and Watkins Glen International car track to reopen with the easing of the coronavirus outbreak. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday, May 16, 2020, was quick to add a caveat: “No crowds. No fans.” (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

ELMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first time in history, the Belmont Stakes will be the opening leg of the Triple Crown.

The New York Racing Association announced Tuesday afternoon the 152nd Belmont Stakes will take place June 20 at Belmont Park.

“The Belmont Stakes is a New York institution that will provide world-class entertainment for sports fans during these challenging times,” said NYRA President & CEO Dave O’Rourke. “While this will certainly be a unique running of this historic race, we are grateful to be able to hold the Belmont Stakes in 2020. Thanks to our partners at NBC Sports, fans across the country can look forward to a day of exceptional thoroughbred racing at a time when entertainment and sports are so important to providing a sense of normalcy.”

The event will broadcast live on NBC.

NYRA 2020 BELMONT SPRING-SUMMER STAKES SCHEDULE

DATERACEGRADE2020 PURSEAGEDISTANCE
Wed., June 3BeaugayIII100,000F&M 4&UP1 1/16 (Turf)
Thurs., June 4Tiller 80,0004&UP1 3/8 (Turf)
Fri., June 5Harmony Lodge 80,000F&M 4&UP6 Furlongs
Sat., June 6Runhappy Carter Hdcp. (BC)I250,0003&UP7 Furlongs
Sat., June 6Fort MarcyII150,0004&UP1 1/8 (Turf)
Sat., June 6WestchesterIII100,0004&UP1   1/16
Sat., June 6IntercontinentalIII100,000F&M 4&UP7 Furlongs (Turf)
Sun., June 7First Defence 80,0004&UP7 Furlongs (Turf)
Thurs., June 11Flat Out 80,0004&UP1 3/8
Fri., June 12Commentator Hdcp. (NYB) 125,0003&UP1 Mile
Sat., June 13Ogden Phipps (BC)I300,000F&M 4&UP1   1/16
Sun., June 14Mike Lee (NYB) 100,0003YO7 Furlongs
Thurs., June 18Critical Eye Hdcp. (NYB) 125,000F&M 3&UP1 Mile
Fri., June 19Sir Cat 80,0003YO6 Furlongs (Turf)
Sat., June 20Belmont StakesI1,000,0003YO1 1/8
Sat., June 20AcornI300,000F3YO1 Mile
Sat., June 20Jaipur (BC)“Presented by America’s Best Racing”I250,0003&UP6 Furlongs (Turf)
Sat., June 20Woody Stephens
“Presented by Claiborne Farm”		I250,0003YO7 Furlongs
Sat., June 20Pennine RidgeII150,0003YO1 Mile (Turf)
Sat., June 20Wonder AgainIII150,000F3YO1 Mile (Turf)
Sun., June 21Lady Shipman 80,000F3YO6 Furlongs (Turf)
Thurs., June 25Easy Goer80,0003YO1   1/16
Fri., June 26Hessonite (NYB)75,000F&M 4&UP6 Furlongs (Turf)
Sat., June 27Just A GameI300,000F&M 4&UP1 Mile (Turf)
Sat., June 27New YorkII250,000F&M 4&UP1 1/4 (Turf)
Sat., June 27True NorthII150,0004&UP6 1/2 Furlongs
Sat., June 27Vagrancy Hdcp.III100,000F&M 3&UP6 1/2 Furlongs
Sun., June 28Bouwerie (NYB)100,000F3YO7 Furlongs
Thurs., July 2Mount Vernon (NYB)100,000F&M 4&UP1 Mile (Turf)
Fri., July 3License Fee80,000F&M 4&UP6 Furlongs (Turf)
Sat., July 4Runhappy Metropolitan (BC)I500,0003&UP1 Mile
Sat., July 4ManhattanI400,0004&UP1 1/4 (Turf)
Sat., July 4SuburbanII200,0004&UP1 1/4
Sat., July 4PokerIII150,0004&UP1 Mile (Turf)
Sat., July 4Victory RideIII100,000F3YO6 1/2 Furlongs
Sun., July 5Kingston (NYB) 100,0004&UP1 1/16 (Turf)
Thurs., July 9Banrock (NYB) 75,0004&UP6 Furlongs (Turf)
Fri., July 10Gold Fever 80,0003YO6 Furlongs
Sat., July 11RuffianII150,000F&M 4&UP1 Mile
Sun., July 12River Memories 80,000F&M 4&UP1 1/2 (Turf)

