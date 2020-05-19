Belmont Stakes to be run on June 20

FILE – In this June 8, 2019, file photo, Sir Winston (7), with jockey Joel Rosario up, crosses the finish line to win the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes horse race in Elmont, N.Y. New York will allow horse racing tracks and Watkins Glen International car track to reopen with the easing of the coronavirus outbreak. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday, May 16, 2020, was quick to add a caveat: “No crowds. No fans.” (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

ELMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first time in history, the Belmont Stakes will be the opening leg of the Triple Crown.

The New York Racing Association announced Tuesday afternoon the 152nd Belmont Stakes will take place June 20 at Belmont Park.

“The Belmont Stakes is a New York institution that will provide world-class entertainment for sports fans during these challenging times,” said NYRA President & CEO Dave O’Rourke. “While this will certainly be a unique running of this historic race, we are grateful to be able to hold the Belmont Stakes in 2020. Thanks to our partners at NBC Sports, fans across the country can look forward to a day of exceptional thoroughbred racing at a time when entertainment and sports are so important to providing a sense of normalcy.”

NYRA today announced the 152nd Belmont Stakes will be held on Saturday, June 20 without spectators in attendance ⬇️https://t.co/6z422RD7A4 — Belmont Stakes (@BelmontStakes) May 19, 2020

The event will broadcast live on NBC.

NYRA 2020 BELMONT SPRING-SUMMER STAKES SCHEDULE

DATE RACE GRADE 2020 PURSE AGE DISTANCE Wed., June 3 Beaugay III 100,000 F&M 4&UP 1 1/16 (Turf) Thurs., June 4 Tiller 80,000 4&UP 1 3/8 (Turf) Fri., June 5 Harmony Lodge 80,000 F&M 4&UP 6 Furlongs Sat., June 6 Runhappy Carter Hdcp. (BC) I 250,000 3&UP 7 Furlongs Sat., June 6 Fort Marcy II 150,000 4&UP 1 1/8 (Turf) Sat., June 6 Westchester III 100,000 4&UP 1 1/16 Sat., June 6 Intercontinental III 100,000 F&M 4&UP 7 Furlongs (Turf) Sun., June 7 First Defence 80,000 4&UP 7 Furlongs (Turf) Thurs., June 11 Flat Out 80,000 4&UP 1 3/8 Fri., June 12 Commentator Hdcp. (NYB) 125,000 3&UP 1 Mile Sat., June 13 Ogden Phipps (BC) I 300,000 F&M 4&UP 1 1/16 Sun., June 14 Mike Lee (NYB) 100,000 3YO 7 Furlongs Thurs., June 18 Critical Eye Hdcp. (NYB) 125,000 F&M 3&UP 1 Mile Fri., June 19 Sir Cat 80,000 3YO 6 Furlongs (Turf) Sat., June 20 Belmont Stakes I 1,000,000 3YO 1 1/8 Sat., June 20 Acorn I 300,000 F3YO 1 Mile Sat., June 20 Jaipur (BC)“Presented by America’s Best Racing” I 250,000 3&UP 6 Furlongs (Turf) Sat., June 20 Woody Stephens

“Presented by Claiborne Farm” I 250,000 3YO 7 Furlongs Sat., June 20 Pennine Ridge II 150,000 3YO 1 Mile (Turf) Sat., June 20 Wonder Again III 150,000 F3YO 1 Mile (Turf) Sun., June 21 Lady Shipman 80,000 F3YO 6 Furlongs (Turf) Thurs., June 25 Easy Goer 80,000 3YO 1 1/16 Fri., June 26 Hessonite (NYB) 75,000 F&M 4&UP 6 Furlongs (Turf) Sat., June 27 Just A Game I 300,000 F&M 4&UP 1 Mile (Turf) Sat., June 27 New York II 250,000 F&M 4&UP 1 1/4 (Turf) Sat., June 27 True North II 150,000 4&UP 6 1/2 Furlongs Sat., June 27 Vagrancy Hdcp. III 100,000 F&M 3&UP 6 1/2 Furlongs Sun., June 28 Bouwerie (NYB) 100,000 F3YO 7 Furlongs Thurs., July 2 Mount Vernon (NYB) 100,000 F&M 4&UP 1 Mile (Turf) Fri., July 3 License Fee 80,000 F&M 4&UP 6 Furlongs (Turf) Sat., July 4 Runhappy Metropolitan (BC) I 500,000 3&UP 1 Mile Sat., July 4 Manhattan I 400,000 4&UP 1 1/4 (Turf) Sat., July 4 Suburban II 200,000 4&UP 1 1/4 Sat., July 4 Poker III 150,000 4&UP 1 Mile (Turf) Sat., July 4 Victory Ride III 100,000 F3YO 6 1/2 Furlongs Sun., July 5 Kingston (NYB) 100,000 4&UP 1 1/16 (Turf) Thurs., July 9 Banrock (NYB) 75,000 4&UP 6 Furlongs (Turf) Fri., July 10 Gold Fever 80,000 3YO 6 Furlongs Sat., July 11 Ruffian II 150,000 F&M 4&UP 1 Mile Sun., July 12 River Memories 80,000 F&M 4&UP 1 1/2 (Turf)

