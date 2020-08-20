Bear family enters occupied Airbnb in Vermont

WILMINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking people who rent properties in bear country to provide information about the animals to renters after a family of bears entered an occupied Airbnb property in Wilmington.

The department says the renter locked herself in a bedroom. When police arrived, they saw a female bear and two cubs leaving the residence and entering the woods.

Two bags of garbage were in the kitchen and a torn bag of trash was found in the woods. Officials say unsecured bags of trash should either be housed in a secure building or structure or kept in a bear-proof garbage receptacle until they can be removed.

