ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With some of the best discounts, deals, and bargains online, Prime Day is like Black Friday for digital summer sales. The Better Business Bureau warns that scammers are lurking, and are asking buyers to be vigilant online.

Prime Day has grown beyond Amazon.com and now includes big stores like Walmart and Target. The BBB says when you’re shopping online and adding stuff to your cart with all this excitement—it’s easy to lose track of what you bought. They say to beware of false advertising, phony websites, and emails.

Con artists often create phony cloned websites that at first glance appear to be a trusted store. Here’s what the BBB says in sum to be mindful of:

Lookalike websites

Professional photos do not mean it’s a real offer

URLs with “http” instead of “https,” where S stands for secure

Payment portals requiring debit instead of credit

Melanie McGovern with the BBB said to use your head and don’t get too overwhelmed with all the deals and just start clicking on everything. “With people being excited to try and get these deals on Prime Day—from Amazon, Walmart, or other retailers—this is a really good chance for scammers to get your money,” she says. “Really be careful when you’re shopping, especially if you’re going through a social media ad, or through email. The best thing to do is to go right directly through the website of the retailer.”

McGovern said there are also phone calls and texts to be on the alert for. Scammers will tell you you’ve won a free gift. Try not to fall for it, if they ask for personal information, it’s likely too good to be true.

McGovern said to think twice before clicking through emails offering sweet deals in your inbox. “I get fake emails all the time from Amazon, and Walmart,” she said. “There’s one going on now to win a $500 gas card if you fill out a survey. So you just really want to be careful with any of these emails. Hover over the address, and make sure it’s legitimate. If it looks kind of hastily put together, the fonts don’t match, pictures look pixelated, then it definately not that retailer. Go directly to their website to make sure you are shopping where you need to be.”