Bannon partners had history of cashing in on Trump movement

NEW YORK (AP) — Three were charged along with former White House strategist Steve Bannon in a scheme to skim off donations to a project said to help fund building a Mexican border wall. Associate Press sources say they came together through a shared devotion to Donald Trump and a rich, sometimes checkered, history of trying to make money off his political movement.
One is an Iraq war veteran who ran news sites stoking right-wing rage.
Another owns a company that sells Trump-themed energy drinks.
And a third is an ex-columnist for Breitbart and an entrepreneur who has left a trail of failed businesses.
LATEST STORIES
- Kanye West booted off ballot in Wisconsin, Ohio and Illinois
- Churchill Downs announces no fans in attendance for Kentucky Derby
- Senators grill postmaster general, point to prescription delays
- BBB warns of popular diet app Noom after thousands of complaints filed
- Postmaster general testifies in front of Senate