Ballston Spa wrapping up Movies in the Park on Friday

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friday night is the final installment of Ballston Spa’s free summer movie series. The free outdoor Movies in the Park is ending with a showing of “Toy Story 4” at around 8:30 p.m. in Wiswall Park on Front Street.
Although the event is ending, pandemic protocols will remain in place. Limits on public gatherings are still in place statewide, and masks and social distancing are still required.
The Ballston Spa Business and Professional Association’s tradition of presenting free community summer events for the past several years was stymied by the pandemic. Although the full schedule of movies and concerts was limited, free public movies started on August 7 with a screening of “Abominable.”
