Ballston tells residents to limit water use by alternating days

A previous version of this article referred to “Ballston Spa” instead of Ballston. News10 regrets the error.

BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ballston’s Water Department is asking all residents to conserve water. Until further notice, odd-numbered addresses can water outdoors only on odd calendar days, and even addresses only on even days.

The town has seen spikes in water demands, higher than usual morning and night, owing to warm and dry weather. Rather than watering lawns and gardens longer and more frequently than usual, the Water Department asks residents of Ballston to use less.

The unseasonable weather patterns are complicating a supply issue, as one of Glenville’s wells that supplies Ballston is down.

By limiting access on alternating days, water experts hope to head off potential drought conditions. The restriction only applies to outdoor watering tasks, not for indoor necessities like cooking and cleaning.

