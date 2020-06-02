Ballston Spa man arrested after skipping court date for rape charge, police say

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says officers arrested Jose Roberto Zapata-Cruz, 35, of Ballston Spa on Monday, acting on a 3-year-old bench warrant issued after he failed to appear for judicial proceedings.
Original proceedings would have addressed a rape charge.
Police say Zapata-Cruz, then of Schenectady, was arrested on June 7, 2017 during a joint undercover operation between the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and State Police. During the investigation, Zapata-Cruz arrived at an agreed-upon Queensbury location to have sex with a 13-year-old girl.
The agencies were targeting individuals who utilize social media to have sex with minors. The Sheriff’s Office describes it as a sexual exploitation of a minor incident.
Police arrested Zapata-Cruz for second-degree attempted rape, posted bail, was released, and then never returned to court.
