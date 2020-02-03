Ballston Spa Drama Club serenades little girl dressed as Elsa at McDonald’s

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We cannot let this cute video go. The cast and crew of the Ballston Spa Middle School Drama Club’s production of “Frozen Jr.” was eating at the McDonald’s in Ballston Spa when a little girl dressed as Elsa (the Idina Menzel character) walked into the restaurant.

What happened next will warm your heart. The group of students, scattered around the restaurant launched into what quickly became a flash mob version of “Let it Go” from the movie and musical.

The girl, and the two women sitting with her, smile and watch as the students serenade them with their rousing rendition of the Oscar award-winning song. The girl however, continues to enjoy her french fries throughout the song.

The Ballston Spa Middle School Drama Club Launching Pad’s production of “Frozen Jr.” opened last weekend and performances continue this Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. as well as a Saturday matinee at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.

Audience members are also encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation for the Rotary Club’s Spread the Love Food Drive.