Ballston Spa business reacts to new COVID mandates

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new measure aimed at rising COVID cases—as New Yorkers gather indoors with loved ones to escape the cold—is now in place, requiring either masks or proof of vaccination status to enter public indoor spaces. It has one local business thinking outside the box to accommodate customers.

Boho Chic Boutique in Ballston Spa will require everyone to wear masks. “We’re actually not too worried about it,” said the boutique’s co-owner, Carrie Vanderhoof. “It’s been 18 months of us pivoting and kind of adjusting any time there’s a change in the mandates or the numbers.”

Vanderhoof said checking vaccine cards during normal business hours would be too challenging. “I’m a solo operator here,” she said. “Hard for me to run to the door and ask for the various documentation the guidance currently has.”

But the local shop is offering an opportunity for vaccinated customers to shop without a mask. “If someone’s got a physical restriction that they can’t wear a mask, or are fully vaccinated and willing to show me proof of that, they can book us for what we call VIP shopping,” Vanderhoof said. “We can go through all the documentation status at the time of booking so I have a record, and then you can be in here at your leisure mask-free, mother and daughter, group of girlfriends.”