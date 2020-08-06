Ballston Lake man charged after attempting to steal a boat he found on Facebook Marketplace

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ballston Lake man was arrested after an investigation found he attempted to buy a boat off Facebook Marketplace using fraudulent checks.

State Police said the incident took place after a seller on Facebook Marketplace met up with Michael P. Bousquet, 55, of Ballston Lake on August 2. The victim said he met Bousquet in Gloversville to show him the boat and make the sale.

Bousquet agreed to buy the boat $5,600 boat during the meeting and gave the victim two endorsed cashier’s checks as payment. The victim found out the checks were fraudulent through the bank.

Soon-after discovering the checks were fraudulent, the victim contacted State Police and Troopers were able to recover the boat in Ballston Lake.

Bousquet was arrested and charged for two counts of possession of a forged instrument in the first degree, and grand larceny in the third degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree.

Bousquet was arraigned in Mayfield Town Court and remanded to Fulton County Jail without bail, he is due back in court on a later date.

Anyone that believes they may have additional information or may be a victim is asked to please contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at SP Mayfield (518) 661-5006.

