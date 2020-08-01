“Back the Blue” rally scheduled for Saturday in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A “Back the Blue” rally is scheduled to happen at 10 A.M. on the State Capitol steps Saturday.

A Facebook event called “Albany, NY Back the Blue Rally!” has over 950 people RSVP’d as “going” and thousands marked as “interested.”

The details for the event are listed as follows:

Stand up as thankful Americans and come rally around the Blue! On August 1st at 10:00am at the Capital steps in Albany we will honor and thank our men and women who stand as that thin blue line between order and chaos in our nation! Please bring your American/Blue Line flags, your friends and your appreciation, see you there!! May God Bless and keep our beautiful America!! Albany, NY Back the Blue Rally Facebook Event

A flyer that lists speakers for the event includes Bill Tryon, Founder of Liberty Bell Alliance and event organizer; Rich Amedure, retired NYS Trooper and NY Senate Candidate; Chris Tague, NY Assemblyman; and Pastor Earl C. Wallace, Liberty Christian Fellowship.