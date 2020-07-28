Average household expected to spend more this school year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As more districts reveal their back to school plans, whether they include class going online entirely, or having parents decide, a lot of homes are still going to need supplies.
According to the National Retail Federation, the average household, which includes parents with kids in kindergarten through 12th grade, is expecting to spend close to $800 this year.
Overall spending is expecting to total almost $34 billion, up from $26 billion last year.
With all this increased spending, according to experts, comparison shopping is going to be key this year.
