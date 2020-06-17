Assemblymember McDonald holding town hall on disability rights Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Assemblymember John McDonald is holding a town hall discussion about disability rights on Wednesday. It’s scheduled to stream from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Albany County Democratic Committee Disability Caucus’s Facebook.

With about one-fourth of the population having a disability, the town hall intends to address their concerns. McDonald will field a series of questions on disability rights and policy, specifically the impact of the coronavirus on the disability community.

Questions, which can be submitted via Facebook, will address topics like the affordability of services, inaccessible housing, nonexistent transportation options, insufficient public accommodations and government support, and systemic discrimination against marginalized people.

The Disability Caucus wants people to participate, follow along, and comment on social media by tagging @AlbanyDisabilityDems on Facebook and using #CripTheVote.

McDonald is running in Tuesday’s Democratic Primary, defending his seat representing New York State Assembly District 108, which includes Waterford, Cohoes, Green Island, Troy, Wynantskill, Defreestville, Albany, and Rensselaer.

This is the fourth disability rights town hall hosted by the Disability Caucus of the Albany County Democratic Committee. The series brings together Democratic candidates for Assembly Districts 108, 109, and 110, which includes Albany, Troy, and Schenectady.

A former Cohoes mayor, McDonald faces challenger Sam Fein in the primary. Fein participated in a similar disability-focused town hall on Monday.

