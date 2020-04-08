Live Now
Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara releases at home project for kids to thank essential workers

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara releases at home project for kids to thank essential workers

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara is asking children in the Capital Region for help with a special project.

It’s called Project Gratitude. The goal is to collect as many thank you letters from kids in the community to distribute to essential workers.

“During this crisis our essential workers are the local heroes of our time and they deserve our unwavering gratitude,” said Assemblyman Santabarbara.

If interested, parents can print out a template from this link, or create their own to submit and send.

Letters can be mailed to Assemblyman Santabarbara’s office at 433 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12305.

