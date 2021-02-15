As vaccine eligibility in NYS expands beyond supply, where should you go?

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Vaccine eligibility in New York State expanded this week to include people with comorbidities and underlying conditions. Getting an appointment, though, remains a daunting task for many.

The main types of vaccination sites are state-run, county-run, hospitals, and pharmacies. Each has a different state-mandated priority population they are supposed to focus on vaccinating.

According to the most updated Department of Health guidance, hospitals must continue to prioritize unvaccinated healthcare workers. They will be allocated vaccine until the end of Week 9 (February 14, 2021) to vaccinate ALL eligible hospital employees who currently desire vaccination, after which time any allocation to the hospital will be open to all populations eligible for vaccination at hospitals, prioritizing all Phase 1A individuals who are not employed at the hospital, and OPWDD congregate care populations, then individuals age 65 and older.

The guidance states that retail pharmacies or physician network or practice groups should only vaccinate persons aged 65 years or older.

Local health departments must continue to prioritize the essential worker population in phase 1B and residents and staff of congregate settings operated or certified by the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD).

Local health departments are allowed to give the vaccine to people with underlying conditions starting this week.

To check your eligibility for vaccination at a state-run mass vaccination site, use the ‘Am I Eligible’ tool.