As New York continues to review new CDC mask guidance, other states nationwide adopt it

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While New York State continues to review the CDC’s new guidance, which states fully vaccinated Americans can go without a mask in most situations, other states across the country have already adopted it.

Locally, Vermont Governor Phil Scott signed an executive order Friday to end the mask mandate and social distancing requirements for those who have completed their vaccine series.

Other neighboring states, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, have also announced their intentions to follow the CDC’s updated recommendations in the coming days.

However, officials in New York and Massachusetts will continue to review the updated guidelines before making the final decision on the indoor mask policy for vaccinated individuals.

On Thursday, the CDC announced sweeping changes to their guidance for fully vaccinated Americans, stating they can participate in most every day activities without needing a face covering.

The new guidance comes just weeks after the agency’s initial recommendations that inoculated individuals could do most outdoor activities, excluding large gatherings, without masks.

With the new guidance, several retail companies have updated their mask policy, including Walmart, Costco and Trader Joe’s, which now say fully vaccinated shoppers can go maskless in state’s that currently follow the new guidance.

Once the guidance is adopted, masks are still required in certain situations, including public transportation and in hospitals and prisons.