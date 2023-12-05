WEST PAWLET, V.T. (NEWS 10) — A Vermont judge issued an arrest warrant for the man operating what the state calls an illegal paramilitary training center. A Vermont Environmental Court Judge again issued the warrant for Daniel Banyai owner of Slate Ridge, a former firearms training center in West Pawlet, Rutland County. The judge ruled that Banyai is in contempt of court for failing to bring his property into zoning compliance after an inspection last week.

The gun range and associated buildings are on 30-acre land only zoned for an apartment and garage. The state outlawed paramilitary training camps including Slate Ridge earlier this year. As a result of these violations, Banyai owes Pawlet more than $100,000 in fines over the unpermitted structures. This is the second time an arrest warrant was issued for Banyai over his property. This is the wooded area surrounding the entrance. Even locating the place is a challenge.

While the facility is called Slate Ridge you can’t find it on a map. It’s listed under Hoven Security Solutions on Google Maps. That name fails to register on Apple Maps. Trespassers are warned not to go beyond its entrance gates. The Associated Press reports that Slate Ridge’s neighbors have long complained about the gunfire as well as intimidation from Banyai and his supporters. Many neighbors say they’re afraid to talk publicly because of safety concerns.

The Rutland County sheriff declined to comment on the case. The Vermont State Police issued a statement saying in short: “We are reviewing the court order to fully understand what it directs and allows the state police to do…” The Monday ruling orders Banyai to turn himself in by Dec. 22.