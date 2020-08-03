Arrest made in Sunday night Albany shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – UPDATE: Albany Police made an arrest in the shooting incident that occured Sunday night in the area of Cortland Place and State Street where two people were injured in Albany.

David Miley, 21, was arrested following an investigation by the police department. He was charged with attempted murder in the second degree, criminal use of a firearm in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Officers say the first victim, a 24-year-old man, sustained gunshot wounds to the back and the neck. The second victim, a 16-year-old, was discovered on the 300 block of Second Street with a gunshot wound to the knee. Police believe both people were injured during the same incident.

The victims are being treated at Albany Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Miley was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

