Arrest made in Schenectady homicide investigation

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police made an arrest in the September 25 homicide investigation that happened in the area of 1142 State Street. Members of the U.S. Marshal NY/NJ Regional Task Force located and arrested Anibal Madera, 27, of Albany as a suspect in the murder of Elnahcere Vincent.
Madera is being held at the Schenectady Police Department and is awaiting arraignment for Murder in the 2nd Degree (Class A-1 Felony).
Police said the victim, Elnahcere Vincent, 22, of Albany was shot multiple times just before 8 p.m. on September, he was reportedly treated on scene and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
