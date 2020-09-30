Arrest made in Schenectady homicide investigation

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

State Street. Members of the U.S. Marshal NY/NJ Regional Task Force located and arrested Anibal Madera, 27, of Albany for the alleged killing of Elnahcere Vincent.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police made an arrest in the September 25 homicide investigation that happened in the area of 1142 State Street. Members of the U.S. Marshal NY/NJ Regional Task Force located and arrested Anibal Madera, 27, of Albany as a suspect in the murder of Elnahcere Vincent.

Madera is being held at the Schenectady Police Department and is awaiting arraignment for Murder in the 2nd Degree (Class A-1 Felony).

Police said the victim, Elnahcere Vincent, 22, of Albany was shot multiple times just before 8 p.m. on September, he was reportedly treated on scene and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report