PETERSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Petersburg man is facing several charges after he was arrested in connection to the disappearance and death of Morgan Bates. Bates’s body was found in a state park on Sunday, February 27.

Morgan Bates (Photo: Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office)

Ian Hasselwander, 22, is facing the following charges:

Murder in the Second Degree

Assault in the First Degree

Strangulation in the First Degree

Concealment of a Corpse

Bates, 20, of Eagle Bridge, was reported missing out of Washington County on February 22. Her body was found under “suspicious circumstances” in the area of Black River Road near Cherry Plain State Park in Rensselaer County five days later.

Hasselwander was arrested Friday evening. He was arraigned and sent to Rensselaer County Jail without bail. He is set to reappear in court at a later date.