PETERSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Petersburg man is facing several charges after he was arrested in connection to the disappearance and death of Morgan Bates. Bates’s body was found in a state park on Sunday, February 27.
Ian Hasselwander, 22, is facing the following charges:
- Murder in the Second Degree
- Assault in the First Degree
- Strangulation in the First Degree
- Concealment of a Corpse
Bates, 20, of Eagle Bridge, was reported missing out of Washington County on February 22. Her body was found under “suspicious circumstances” in the area of Black River Road near Cherry Plain State Park in Rensselaer County five days later.
Hasselwander was arrested Friday evening. He was arraigned and sent to Rensselaer County Jail without bail. He is set to reappear in court at a later date.