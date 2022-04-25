ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul declared this week, April 25 through April 29, Severe Weather Awareness Week, which focuses on educating New Yorkers about the seasonal dangers of flooding, tornadoes and thunderstorms during the spring and summer months.

“As climate change continues to threaten communities across New York State, we are laser focused on educating and preparing New Yorkers for severe weather so they can be better equipped for future storms,” Governor Hochul said. “Severe weather events are becoming more common in New York, and as summer comes around the corner, residents should be prepared for what will come in the future. I encourage all New Yorkers to learn more about severe weather and the hazards created by thunderstorms, flooding and tornadoes so you know how to keep yourself and your loved ones safe in a weather emergency.”

According to the CDC, nearly half of Americans don’t have emergency supplies and 44% don’t have a basic first aid kit. New Yorkers are encouraged to have an emergency plan ready for severe weather events.

“New York State can experience severe weather throughout the year, especially during the spring and summer months, which is why it’s so important New Yorkers know how to manage the threats of severe weather. New Yorkers can tune into our social media this week to learn how to prepare for and respond to severe weather. When dangerous storms strike, it is necessary to have a plan and be ready to take shelter or evacuate, depending on the situation,” said State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray.

Below are the four steps to personal preparedness that all New Yorkers should know: