CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is now accepting applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). HEAP assistance helps eligible New Yorkers stay warm by helping to cover the cost of fuel and providing financial assistance for cleaning, tuning, or repair and replacement of heating equipment.
Eligibility and benefit amounts are determined by household size, income, heating type, and occupants under the age of six, over sixty years old, or permanently disabled. The maximum gross income for a family of four to receive assistance is $65,829. HEAP is open to both homeowners and renters, provided they are generally responsible for the costs of heating their homes.
New Yorkers can apply for HEAP benefits here, through a variety of Alternate Certifiers in their counties or through their county Department of Social Services. Department of Social Services in the Capital Region are:
- Albany County Department of Social Services
- 162 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY 12210
- (518) 447-7300
- Open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Columbia County Department of Social Services
- 25 Railroad Ave, Hudson, NY 12534
- (518) 828-9411
- Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Fulton County Department of Social Services
- 4 Daisy Lane, Johnstown, NY 12095
- (518) 736-5600
- Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Greene County Department of Social Services
- 411 Main St., Catskill, NY 12414
- (518) 719-3700
- Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Montgomery County Social Services
- 64 Broadway, Fonda, NY 12068
- (518) 853-4646
- Open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Rennselaer County Department of Social Services
- 547 River Street, Troy, NY 12180
- (518) 833-6000
- Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Saratoga County Department of Social Services
- 152 West High Street, Ballston Spa, NY 12020
- (518) 884-4140
- Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Schenectady County Department of Social Services
- 797 Broadway Ste 301, Schenectady, NY 12305
- (518) 388-4470
- Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Schoharie County Department of Social Services
- County Office Building, 2nd Floor, 284 Main Street, Schoharie, NY 12157
- (518) 295-8334
- Open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Warren County Department of Social Services
- 1340 State Route 9, Lake George, NY 12845
- (518) 761-6310
- Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Washington County Department of Social Services
- 383 Broadway Building B, Fort Edward, NY 12828
- (518) 746-2300
- Open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.