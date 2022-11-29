CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is now accepting applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). HEAP assistance helps eligible New Yorkers stay warm by helping to cover the cost of fuel and providing financial assistance for cleaning, tuning, or repair and replacement of heating equipment.

Eligibility and benefit amounts are determined by household size, income, heating type, and occupants under the age of six, over sixty years old, or permanently disabled. The maximum gross income for a family of four to receive assistance is $65,829. HEAP is open to both homeowners and renters, provided they are generally responsible for the costs of heating their homes.

New Yorkers can apply for HEAP benefits here, through a variety of Alternate Certifiers in their counties or through their county Department of Social Services. Department of Social Services in the Capital Region are: