Application process announced for $25M in American Rescue Plan funding

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Kathy Sheehan joined City of Albany’s COVID Recovery Task Force Co-Chair Jahkeen Hoke Thursday to present an overview of the application process utilized to award $25 million for transformative, highly-impactful investments of American Rescue Plan Funds received by the City of Albany.

Pre-application is available for review beginning Thursday, January 6, and will open for submissions on January 11. Pre-applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis in late February.

After review, chosen pre-applicants will be instructed to provide a full application. The purpose of this process is to ensure the city of Albany complies with the rules and regulations of the American Rescue Plan Act, passed March 11, 2021.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “President Biden, Senator Schumer, Senator Gillibrand, and Congressman Tonko delivered on their promise to help cities like ours by passing the American Rescue Plan. Thanks to their work and work of the COVID Recovery Task Force, we are now ready to take the next step to make highly impactful, transformative investments. I am looking forward to working closely with our residents, businesses, and community-based organizations to make sure these resources not only address the challenges encountered by our residents but ensure our city remains an Albany for All.”

Based on the input provided to the City of Albany COVID Recovery Task Force, the $25 million in funding may be distributed as follows:

Supporting the Public Health Response – $4 million

Education/Workforce/Human Services – $7 million

Housing/Transportation/Community Revitalization – $8 million

Small Business Support – $3 million

Recovery of the Tourism, Travel, Arts and Hospitality – $3 million

These funds come from the $80.7 million originally allocated to the city of Albany last year. On March 12, 2021, Mayor Sheehan announced the creation of a COVID Recovery Task Force to ensure the City of Albany equitably and strategically maximizes the resources available from these funds to restart Albany and build back better. The Mayor appointed Mike Whalen, Administrative Vice President of M&T Bank, and Jahkeen Hoke, Chief Executive Officer of Business For Good Foundation, as Co-Chairs of the City’s COVID Recovery Task Force.

All requests for funding will be evaluated by a panel of local leaders, including members of the City’s ARPA Leadership Team comprised of Mayor Kathy Sheehan, City Treasurer Darius Shahinfar, Common Council President Corey Ellis, Common Council Pro Tempore Kelly Kimbrough, Common Council Majority Leader Ginnie Farrell, Commissioner of Administrative Services Rachel McEneny, and Corporation Counsel Marisa Franchini, Esq.