Kids 10 and under can eat for free on Easter at participating Applebee’s restaurants.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On April 9, Applebee’s is serving free meals to kids 10 and under. Each meal comes with a choice of a side dish and a soft drink or juice.

The offer is only available for dine-in at a participating location. All kids must be accompanied by an adult. The offer is limited to two free kid’s meals per adult entrée. Kids can choose from the following options on the Kids Menu:

Cheesy Pizza

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

Mac + Cheese

Cheeseburger

Corn Dog

Chicken Taco

Participating locations include restaurants in Albany, Glenmont, Glenville, Latham, Queensbury, Rensselaer, Saratoga Springs, and Schenectady. Restaurants across upstate New York will also participate.