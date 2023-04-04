ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On April 9, Applebee’s is serving free meals to kids 10 and under. Each meal comes with a choice of a side dish and a soft drink or juice.
The offer is only available for dine-in at a participating location. All kids must be accompanied by an adult. The offer is limited to two free kid’s meals per adult entrée. Kids can choose from the following options on the Kids Menu:
- Cheesy Pizza
- Chicken Tenders
- Chicken Quesadilla
- Grilled Chicken Alfredo
- Mac + Cheese
- Cheeseburger
- Corn Dog
- Chicken Taco
Participating locations include restaurants in Albany, Glenmont, Glenville, Latham, Queensbury, Rensselaer, Saratoga Springs, and Schenectady. Restaurants across upstate New York will also participate.