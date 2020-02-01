App seeks to keep people safe on Sacandaga Lake

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man was rescued from the Great Sacandaga Lake Friday morning after his snowmobile fell through the ice. The man was treated for exposure to the water, but had no serious injuries.

Mayfield Fire Chief Chris Mraz says as the temperature gets milder, the chances of equipment crashing or falling through the lake get higher, like this morning’s incident of a man ending up in the water when his snowmobile fell through the ice.

“It puts the fire departments around the lake on edge to have to be worried about going out and rescuing somebody,” Chief Mraz told News10.

Chief Mraz has seen it happen to one of his own.

“He was a former member of our fire department,” Chief Mraz said, “his name was Henry Ross III.”

Just over three years ago, Ross died as a result of serious injuries he sustained in a snowmobile accident on Sacandaga Lake near Lanzi’s Restaurant on Route 30.

“He was riding on the lake and I’m not sure exactly the circumstances, but he ended up having an accident,” Chief Mraz said, “and we lost a former member.”

Chief Mraz says while Ross’ death was certainly tragic, it sparked an idea for something good.

Through donations made to his memorial fund, Ross’ family came up with a smartphone app that might prevent future accidents.

Users can drop pins for anything that can pose a risk to a snowmobilers or ice fishermen, including rocks, ice heaves, and frozen docks.

It’s as simple as entering in an alert where you see one on the lake. Others who have the app will be able to view that marker, allowing them to avoid areas of possible danger.

The app is called Send It HDR III, named after the man who inspired it. It’s available for iPhones and Androids.