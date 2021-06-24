Anthony Brindisi will not run for Congress in 2022

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Anthony Brindisi speaks to supporters on election night at the Delta Hotel in Utica, N.Y. U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi said Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, that he is introducing legislation that seeks to double the amount of funding for a Justice Department grant program used to hire police officers across the U.S. (AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth, File)

(WETM) – Former New York 22nd Congressional District Congressman Anthony Brindisi announced Thursday he will not run for his old seat in 2022.

Brindisi, a Democrat from Utica, lost a razor-thin race to Republican Claudia Tenney in a race that took months for election officials to certify.

“I’ve called Upstate New York my home my entire life and it was a true honor serving the people of New York’s 22nd Congressional district. We accomplished a lot in two short years — from expanding mental health care for our veterans and active duty personnel to ensuring our tax dollars go towards supporting American manufacturing and jobs. This is a crucial time in my kids’ lives, with my son starting high school and daughter entering her final year of elementary school. I’ve missed a lot, and want to be closer to my family. I’ve decided I will not be running for Congress again in 2022. I want to thank everyone for their continued support, and know that I’ll still be an advocate for this community, regardless of if I’m a Congressman, Assemblyman, neighbor or friend.”

The status of the 22nd Congressional District in New York remains up in the air as redistricting looms over the state amid a drop in population. Congressman Tom Reed of the NY 23rd Congressional District announced he would not be seeking re-election in 2022 amid a sexual assault allegation in The Washington Post.

No candidates have officially thrown their hats into the ring for the New York 23rd as the state looks at redistricting possibilities. Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss, a Republican, told 18 News he is considering running, but that he plans to run for a second term as County Executive.

Steuben County Republican Party Chairman Joe Sempolinski says he is also considering a 23rd Congressional District campaign.

