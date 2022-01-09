Another record-high daily COVID-19 case increase reported in Albany County, January 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy provided Albany County’s latest update Sunday on county-wide progress pertaining to vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus. As of yesterday, 79.4% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 72% have been fully vaccinated.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 48,226 to date, with 1,448 new positive cases identified since yesterday. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to just over 868. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is up to nearly 212 and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is now up to approximately 220.

There are now 6,644 active cases in Albany County, up from 5,771 yesterday. The number of individuals under quarantine increased to 7,192 from 6,386. So far, 41,582 of those who tested positive have now recovered, an increase of 555 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were 19 new hospitalizations since yesterday, and there are now 116 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus. Fourteen of those hospital patients are in ICU’s, up from 13 yesterday. There are new COVID deaths to report and the death toll for Albany County stands at 476 since the outbreak began.

“We knew we would see increased positive cases after holiday gatherings and that is what is happening now with another record high today of over 1,400 new cases,” said County Executive McCoy. “I hope that people have listened to what we have said about getting vaccinated and getting tested if they show signs or symptoms of the virus. There are many places to get a vaccination and local mass testing sites at Crossgates Mall and SUNY Albany to be tested. Please do the right thing to stop the spread and protect yourself, your loved ones and our community.”

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage Albany County residents to report the results of positive at-home COVID tests on the county website, using its online at-home test reporting form.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made on the Albany County Department of Health’s website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website at the link here or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID-19 testing sites are still in operation across the Capital Region and New York State as a whole. Help finding a testing site near you can be found on New York State’s website, and in Albany County on their interactive online map.