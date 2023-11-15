ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amtrak has announced that full service will be restored on the Empire Service Line on Thursday, November 16. The service line was temporarily suspended due to safety concerns caused by structure issues with a privately owned, non-Amtrak building above the Empire Line tracks in New York City.

Amtrak warns of minor delays until both tracks are restored on Saturday, November 18. In a statement released on Thursday, Amtrak states the NYC Department of Buildings and the parking garage owner’s contractor made significant progress on construction, and they anticipate work will be completed by Wednesday night.