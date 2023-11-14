NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City Eric Adams believes the Amtrak train service will be partially back up and running by Thursday. Services between Albany and New York City were suspended due to structure issues with a privately owned, non-Amtrak garage located above the Empire Line tracks in New York City.

Reported structure issues included two gaping holes in the concrete and subpar beams. The city shut down the parking garage.

Amtrak stated on Monday that they are working with the builder owner and the NYC Department of Buildings to restore service as soon as possible. Amtrak has not yet commented on when train service to Albany is expected to return.

Mayor Adams added he expects the Amtrak Empire Service to be fully operational by Friday. Anyone who has had their travel impacted can call 800-USA-RAIL to have cancellation fees waived.