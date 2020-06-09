Amsterdam police warn residents of phone scam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Police Department is warning residents of a recent phone scam.

According to the department’s Facebook page, a few Amsterdam residents have called police about a phone scam claiming to be National Grid. The caller told people they are behind on their bill and to purchase gift cards to pay off their balance.

“Please spread the word about this scam, especially to older people, who are the ones who fall for this the most,” the department said on Facebook.

