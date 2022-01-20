Amsterdam Police make juvenile arrest after school shooting threat

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Amsterdam Police Department have arrested a 15-year old juvenile after a terroristic threat was allegedly made Wednesday morning. At around 1:30 a.m. January 19, police say a social media threat emerged which stated there would be a shooting at schools across the Greater Amsterdam School District during the upcoming school day.

At that time, Amsterdam Police reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to assist. A joint investigation revealed the identity of the person who allegedly crafted the message and created the account used for distribution. Due to their age, the suspect is listed only as a 15-year-old City resident.

The suspect was located by police and accompanied by a parent to police headquarters for an interview. In the interview that followed, the suspect reportedly admitted to creating the account and sending the threatening message.

Upon completion of the investigation, the originally reported threat was deemed not credible. Enough probable cause existed to bring a single charge of making a terroristic threat against the 15-year-old suspect, a felony.

The juvenile was processed and released having been referred to the Montgomery County Probation Department for appearance at a later date. While there was probable cause to make this arrest, the suspect remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.