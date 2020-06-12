Amsterdam nail salon fully booked as Phase 3 begins in Mohawk Valley

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A nail salon in Amsterdam is opened up now that the Mohawk Valley can enter Phase 3.

“To keep my customers feeling safe, [and] keep my employees feeling safe,” are the top priorities for Michael Zheng at Linda Nail Spa in Amsterdam. Now that the salon can finally reopen, he wants to make sure he does everything the right way and takes the proper precautions.

That includes masks at the door for customers who forget them, and barriers at the manicure desks to separate the technician from the client. Social distancing won’t be a problem for pedicures, as each customer will have two chairs, with six feet between them and the next pair of chairs. Most of the manicure and pedicure tools are disposable, and the rest will be heavily disinfected.

The influx of people who need their nails done after three months of waiting, combined with new occupancy limit rules, means the salon is booked. Zheng says customers who want an appointment should call three days in advance.

Other businesses that fall under the “personal care services” included in Phase 3 are spas, saunas, and tattoo parlors.

