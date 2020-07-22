Amsterdam man sentenced to three years in prison on heroin and fentanyl charges

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Edwin “Chaka” Rodriguez, 31, of Amsterdam was sentenced to 37 months in prison for possessing and planning to distribute over 100 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl.

He was stopped on May 2019 and arrested driving with a suspended license.

Rodriguez pled guilty for the charges on February 10. When he pled guilty he admitted that he was stopped while driving to meet a customer he planned on selling 100 grams of heroin to.

