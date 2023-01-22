AMSTERDAM, N.Y.(NEWS10) – Montgomery County is prepared for the snowstorm that is expected to drop anywhere from 6 to 10 inches of snow by Monday afternoon.

The snow was steadily falling in Amsterdam by 6 p.m. at the Mocha Café, Mobil gas station on State Route 67 and Manny’s Corners Road in Amsterdam. The roads already getting slick and becoming dangerous for travel.

The gas pumps here are not pumping as folks are staying in.

NEWS10 asked, “how are things going?”

“Very Slow. You can see its slow,” said Alghijhd

NEWS10 then inquired, “and, what’s causing that?”

“Snow. When it’s snow, it’s dead,” finished the owner of Mocha Café.

Yet, across town we found some folks coming in and out of the local hardware supply and asked how they were dealing with and preparing for the incoming storm.

“Not worried about it. He’s not worried about it either. We grew up here,” said one man leaving the hardware store.

“You know, different compared to what we’re used to. But hopefully it stays a little warmer and we don’t get as much snow and we have an easy winter,” said another area resident.

But some folks are happy about it

“I’m hoping for a snow day,” said one young lady at the local fast-food drive thru.

Dozer, an Australian Shepard, seemed to be having blast chasing the flakes as they came down. But it is not all fun and games, the Town of Amsterdam Highway Department Superintendent Bart Tessiero says his crew and plows are ready for action.

“They’re out there doing the plowing of the roads while everyone is sleeping, trying to make sure that you’re going to make it safe to work and the school buses are going to make it safe to pick up the children,” said Tessiero.

This system of snow is expected to blanket the area until Monday afternoon with some areas getting a foot or more.

The Monday morning commute will be tricky. So be sure to leave early and give yourself plenty of time to get to where you’re going, safely.