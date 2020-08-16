Amsterdam Elk Lodge members remain positive after fire

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS 10)— Members of the Elks Lodge in Amsterdam tell News 10 they are now doing their best to move forward after a fire destroyed their lodge.

“I got the call around 2:00am and I was out the door in about 30 seconds and I wasn’t even thinking clearly,” explained Chuck Torres, past exalted ruler.

Chuck Torres, like so many of the Amsterdam Elk members, was shocked when he learned that a fire was tearing through the lodge Thursday night.

The heat and flames were so intense, that it busted the buildings windows. Shattered glass is now scattered on the ground.

“First we got through the pandemic because we were closed for three and a half months,” said Fran Sikorski, Lodge Elder. “We just started to open back up we bought new inventory, we bought new glasses and new bar stuff, new things for the lodge. It’s all gone. It’s all destroyed, totally.”

Recently renovated and re-opened, the lodge was only back in business for about 3 weeks before the flames broke out. According to police, the fire was caused by arson and 30 year old Jose Rivera is now facing many charges including 3rd degree arson and burglary.

While there is visible damage on the outside, most of the destruction is on the inside.

This building has been home to the Elks since the early 1990s. The lodge has been a staple in the community for over 100 years.

Despite some historical memorabilia being saved, much of it now has smoke and water damage.

“We talked a lot about the history that we lost in this even, but the fire is now apart of our history,” said Christie Torres, Chairman of the House Committee. “With all the outreach that we have gotten from the community, and from other organizations, offering us spaces to meet and to run our programs, what I think we are gonna come out of on the other side of this is even more history, new techniques as to how we are going to preserve it, and new relationships with the community that is gonna help us to be more successful in our mission.”

That mission— helping veterans and school children, something that the members say will continue to happen despite the situation.

If or when the members will be able use this building in the future is unclear. But one thing is for certain—

“As long as we are moving forward, there is no stopping us,” said Mary-Anna Simpson, Exalted Ruler. “We will be here for another 132 years!”