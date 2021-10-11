American Red Cross continues experiencing blood donation shortage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Red Cross continues facing an extreme shortage of blood donations. This has been an ongoing issue throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Typically, Red Cross experiences a boost in donations during the fall season, but while the country grapples with the delta variant, the organization is reporting blood donor turnout decreased by about 10% as summer came to an end.

The Red Cross is also calling attention to the fact that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month— a good time to sign up to donate blood if you can.

“1.9 million people are expected to unfortunately be diagnosed with cancer in the United States this year,” said Emily Monigan, American Red Cross Albany District Manager. “Many of them may need blood products on a regular basis.”

You can make an appointment to donate blood to the American Red Cross online.