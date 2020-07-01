‘American Idol’ finalist from Cohoes performs at Malta Drive-In

Madison VanDenburg performing onstage

Madison VanDenburg performing onstage.

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “American Idol” star Madison VanDenburg will perform live at the Malta Drive-In on Wednesday.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., the hour-long concert is free and open to the public, so long as the audience stays in their cars to maintain social distance.

A standout from her first audition on the show, the 17-year-old Cohoes singer drew comparisons to Kelly Clarkson. In last season’s finale, VanDenburg sang iconic songs by Pink, Elton John, and Bob Dylan. An 11th grade student at Shaker High School in Latham, she plays flute, piano, and guitar.

