Amenia man arrested for murder after fatal stabbing

On January 16, 2022, the New York State Police arrested David A. Trotta Jr., age 26, of Amenia, for Murder. Photo shows NYSP on scene (Credit: New York State Police).

AMENIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At around 11:50 a.m. on January 16, State Police responded to South Amenia Road for a report of a stabbing by Dutchess County 911. Once on the scene, David A. Trotta Jr., age 26, of Amenia, was immediately taken into custody.

Charges:

Murder in the 2 nd degree (Felony)

degree (Felony) Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree (Misdemeanor)

Emergency medical services were administered at the scene of the crime to the victim, Juan C. Cedillo, aged 45 years, of Amenia. Despite lifesaving measures, Cedillo was pronounced dead on scene.

Trotta was arraigned before the town of Amenia Court and remanded by the Honorable Judge Klingner to the Dutchess County Jail without bail. He is next scheduled to appear before the court on January 21, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.