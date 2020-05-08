AMBER Alert issued for Clifton Park child possibly in danger

CLIFTON PARK N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police has issued an AMBER Alert for a child abduction that occurred at about 1 a.m. Friday at Tallow Wood Dr.

Police said they believe that the child is in danger of serious bodily harm and/or death.

The child, Gustavo Oliveira is a Hispanic male, approximately 9 years old with short, black hair and brown eyes. Police said he is approximately 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

The suspect, Nivaldo P. Oliveira is a Hispanic male is approximately 41 years old with short, black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet 0 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York State Police Clifton Park at (866)N Y S-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.