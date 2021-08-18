Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old abducted in Queens: officials

BREAKING UPDATE: The Amber Alert was canceled Wednesday afternoon, according to Notify NYC. It was not immediately clear where the child was found or what her condition was.

Original story:

QUEENS, N.Y. — A 7-year-old girl was abducted in Queens Wednesday morning, prompting an Amber Alert from authorities.

The child was abducted by her father from a home on Grand Avenue at around 2:15 a.m., according to police. Authorities said she was taken under circumstances that led them to believe she may be in imminent danger of harm or death.

Police told PIX11 News that the father, Jean Puello, 40, got into a domestic dispute with the child’s mother around 1 a.m. after she refused to have sex with him. He assaulted the mother, pulled a knife on her and threatened to kill her, police said.

Puello then grabbed the girl and fled the home, police said. They could be in a green four-door sedan BMW 530i with NY license plate number KFM2998.

Police described Puello as about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing boxer shorts, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD 110th Precinct at 718-520-9277 or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.