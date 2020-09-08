Amazon opens Schodack fulfillment center

Jamey Higgins received a unicorn scooter as the very first item of inventory in the new Schodack fulfillment center. (Amazon)

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amazon officially opened its new, million-square-foot fulfillment center in Schodack on Sunday. It’s the first fulfillment center in upstate New York, and will focus on larger-sized, bulky items.

“The Amazon project shows our county will be able to not only survive, but continue to grow in the months and years to come,” said Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin. “Many seeking their first job or a new path in employment will find opportunity at Amazon.”

The facility will employ over1,000 full-time workers to pick, pack, and ship items like bulk paper goods, sports equipment, pet food and supplies, electronics, and household items. After a morning spent onboarding, learning, and safety training by staff, the first product the warehouse will stock entered the new building: A self-balancing unicorn scooter.

Amazon has another fulfillment center in Staten Island, plus a sortation center in Erie County, and delivery stations in Tonawanda, Rochester, New York City, and Long Island. Additional stations and centers are planned for New York City, Long Island, and Rockland, Onandaga, and Orange Counties.

“Amazon is proud to provide a safe, innovative work environment in which associates are the heart and soul of our operations,” said Christopher Onisk, site leader of Amazon’s Schodack fulfillment center.

Amazon offers full-timers starting pay of $15 per hour, health benefits, and 401(k) plans, paid parental leave, and tuition assistance. However, the multinational corporation has also faced criticism for the conditions and treatment of workers.

