ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NEWS10 observed crews clearing traffic cones and reopening Altamont Avenue around 5:30 AM.

Around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, a car crashed into a power pole near the intersection of Rensselaer and Altamont Avenues. Police said the damaged pole broke and fell, which caused several other poles to fall in the area of Altamont Avenue. Fire crews also responded to vehicles on fire and oil that was spilled on the road.

National Grid crews cleared the scene about a half hour ahead of their expected 6:15 am road re-opening time.