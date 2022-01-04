Almost 600 Amazon packages found dumped in Oklahoma

(NewsNation Now) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says they are working to find out how almost 600 packages from Amazon ended up dumped northeast of Oklahoma City.

The packages were found on New Year’s Eve but were supposed to have arrived at their destinations by Christmas, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Someone had removed items they wanted from the packages and discarded the rest, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said tracking information shows the packages left the Amazon facility to go to the United States Postal Service for delivery but never arrived.

“Apparently the thief isn’t much of a reader,” the Sheriff’s Office posted. “The books that were being delivered were left behind.”

In November, hundreds of FedEx packages were discovered in a roadside ditch on private property about 30 miles north of Birmingham, Alabama.

The man who dumped the packages told investigators he was dealing with a death in the family and did not want to deliver the items, a sheriff said.

NewsNation affiliate KFOR and The Associated Press contributed to this report.