Albany wants to hear from you about police reform

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany is hosting the first of seven public meetings on Wednesday to allow input for its Policing Reform and Reinvention Collaborative.

“We are really excited to be moving into the phase where we want to hear from the public,” Mayor Sheehan told NEWS10 in an interview Wednesday morning, “about what they would like to see for the police department moving forward.”

The point of these public meetings is to come up with ways to eliminate structural racism and bias within the police department. This follows an executive order from the state to require local government and police to reinvent policing strategies. Sheehan says the city has been working on it for a few months now, with a collaborative of members representing different communities in Albany. The committee includes Albany County District Attorney David Soares and Albany City School District Superintendent Kaweeda Adams.

“They’ve been working really hard doing all the background work of understanding: what’s the current state of play,” Sheehan said, “how’s our department organized? How do we recruit and retain employees? What are our current policies?”

She says they’ve also been studying what other police programs across the country are doing that have produced positive results.

After seven of these public input meetings, a final report will be submitted to the Common Council with findings.

A recent independent racial bias audit of the Albany Police Department cited concerns including that diversity within the department that does not represent the racial makeup of the city, and that there’s a lack of understanding of the complaint process.

Chief Eric Hawkins said the report was well researched, but lacks some important context about where crimes are occurring in the city and how that affects the way they police those areas.

Sheehan says public reaction to the audit has included calls for immediate change. She wants people to understand that it will take time.

“When you’re working with an organization like a police department and you’re trying to change a culture,” Sheehan told NEWS10, “and you’re trying to change how you do things, you have to understand what’s working. The audit showed that there are a number of things that this department is doing that is head and shoulders above what’s happening across the country.”

The meeting starts at 6 P.M., and the public can send in comments.

