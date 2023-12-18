ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An 18-year-old was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for the murder of Naheim Burbridge on July 22. Aalias Gilbert pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on October 12.

The shooting happened at 58 Morton Avenue in Albany. According to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, Gilbert has a criminal history and had previously been arrested for robbery and assault charges.

Assistant District Attorney Jessica Blain-Lewis, the Chief of the Homicide and Violent Crimes

Unit handled the prosecution of this case.