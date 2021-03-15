Albany Symphony wins second Grammy

Capital Region, N.Y. (NEWS10)-The Albany Symphony is celebrating a second Grammy win.

David Alan Miller, the conductor and director of the Albany Symphony and Richard O’Neill, a world-renowned violist, received the award under the Best Classical Instrumental Solo category.

This is the symphony’s second Grammy.

Miller says the field was packed with incredible talent and he was kind of nervous all day.

So, back in Albany, he tried to distract himself by going to the market.

“I was in the parking lot and my daughter ran out with her phone saying, ‘We won!’ So, it was something.”

It is the first Grammy win for O’Neill, who accepted the award from his home in Colorado during the socially distanced ceremony saying it was a big day for the soulful, yet humble viola.

Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra was composed byChristopher Theofanidis and was recorded at the Troy Music Hall.

“The great luxury with working with living composers is that you can talk to them so much a music life is inference.with classical music of the standard cannon because these people have been gone centuries. but if I have a question, I will just call Chris or email him,” said O’Neill.

Miller says the piece was composed after the 9-11 attacks and has a feel that is very relatable during the year of the pandemic.

Miller: “It was born of a time of great struggle, not unlike the times we are living in.”

During a year that’s devastated the lives of other musicians they say they feel incredibly lucky to have been able to work and perform and they are looking forward to the light at the end of a long tunnel.