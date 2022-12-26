ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy held a press conference at the DPW station in Voorheesville. County employees and equipment are being deployed to Erie County.

To help out with the historic storm situation in Erie County, they will be sending 23 members of the the Department of Public Works. They’re volunteering their time to go to Buffalo area to help, along with 21 pieces of equipment—mostly large dump trucks—to haul snow.

Volunteers will be leaving Tuesday at 3 am.

“Steve Acquario from the NY State Association of Counties is coordinating all efforts,” said spokesperson Mary Rozak. “We were ready to do this before because we had the personnel, and we looked at our local forecast.”